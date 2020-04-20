OKLAHOMA CITY - Following the announcement by Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 15 that he is amending his executive order to begin allowing some elective surgeries on April 24, Oklahoma hospitals are reviewing their policies closely in light of continued concerns around the supply of personal protective equipment and availability of testing.

Hospitals are working to apply appropriate standards to be consistent with the governor’s order, while also protecting patients and health care workers. The governor has clarified the types of elective surgeries that will be allowed on April 24, and later on May 1, and hospitals will work to ensure they can respond appropriately as Oklahoma approaches a predicted surge of COVID-19 cases in late April. It is important for the public to understand that it is still not “business as usual” as long as the supply chain for personal protective equipment is disrupted. Decisions will be made in light of the current pandemic. (To view the governor’s specific guidance, go to https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/1932.pdf.)

To date, nearly 17% percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma are health care workers. Protecting the health care professionals fighting this battle on the front lines remains a top priority.

Hospitals in Oklahoma are still in the contingency phase of surge preparation in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, Oklahomans can expect hospitals across the state to put new policies in place that may include:

• Making sure adequate numbers of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be available through a surge when considering scheduling elective surgeries.

• Continuing stringent visitation policies restricting visitors and companions from accompanying patients to surgical procedures.

• Requiring patients to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their surgery, as stated in the governor’s memo. The amount of time before surgery for this test will vary by hospital.

• Making decisions on elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis, which may result in some allowable surgeries being postponed further.

For hospitals, the orders for PPE from suppliers is still not being filled at normal levels. In an effort to protect all Oklahomans, hospitals ability to perform tiered levels of elective surgeries may vary by location.