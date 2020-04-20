GROVE - The Grove YMCA is one of more than 3,000 YMCAs in the country that is shut down according to Benjamin Coffey, the CEO of the Tri-State YMCA district that includes the Grove location. Speaking to the Grove Rotary Club as part of an internet meeting, he said that the Y’s attempted to stay open until the state mandate forced them to close. Just like many nonprofits, the closure is putting many locations in danger of permanently closing, however, Grove is not one of them. Coffey expects at least 50 Y’s nationwide will not be reopening.

However, Grove’s YMCA led by Butch Christy still is providing essential daycare during this crisis which is called Day Camp. While the normal program can accommodate 75 students, social distancing now allows a maximum of 36 children. The program is for youth from 5-years-old to 12-years-old. Activities include indoor and outdoor games, arts and crafts, educational fun and more.

The current program is available from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. five days a week. Christy told Rotarians that while children are normally enrolled for the entire week, the program now allows children to attend one or more days in order to accommodate parents' work schedules. Christy says the normal ratio is one staff member for every 15 children, but that has increased to one staff member for every nine students.

Christy told Rotarians that the Native American Tribes are making a big impact on the operation of the local YMCA. In March, the Grove YMCA was certified as a Two Star facility which means that it can serve any National American Tribe. “The Native American Tribes have been wonderful. They have not only provided funding but have provided all types of supplies. They have also been supporting us by paying for week-long daycare even if the child attends for only part of the week.”

Christy also praised the Grove Public School system for providing breakfast and lunches for each of the children in the daycare program.

Christy says assistance is also available for low-income parents. There are currently openings and charges range between $68 and $98 per week. There is also a daily fee option available for between $15 and $25 per day. Contact the YMCA at 918-786-5774.