To honor shelter-at-home guidelines, Monday's meeting of the Shawnee City Commissioners is being done virtually, as it was two weeks ago; the board is slated to meet via video conference, as will residents who wish to participate verbally — through Zoom. Viewers can watch the meeting on Vyve Channel 3 or through the city website, at shawneeok.org, as usual, but participants must register with the City Clerk's office.

There are only a few items up for consideration.

In March a bid was received from Shawnee's current provider, Central Disposal to continue solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services. Many of the rates have been raised.

Staff recommends approval of the proposal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct cost rates to the city and a rate increase to the customer would not be put into effect until after the pandemic is over.

Staff will come back to the Commission at a later date with a proposed rate increase in line with the Consumer Price Index, the agenda reads.

Board members may approve, deny or table the item.

On the consent agenda, the board is set to confirm and approve the City Manager Chance Allison’s hiring of Seth Barkhimer as the director of engineering, as well as renewal of an intergovernmental agreement for regional household hazardous waste collection and management services with Oklahoma City.

In other business, commissioners will consider a budget amendment for Hotel Motel Fund 106 – Updating the Department of Tourism budget to reflect changes because of COVID-19 and the contract with Pottawatomie County Historical Society.

Also, a presentation will be given on the monthly sales tax report.

On the Airport Authority agenda, staff may be authorized to accept and execute Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), and State of Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission grant offers in support of current airfield rehabilitation projects at the Shawnee Regional Airport.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

How to connect, participate

To watch the meeting, it will be broadcasted live on Vyve Channel 3 or via the City of Shawnee’s website at http://www.shawneeok.org/services/video_multimedia/city_connect_live.php.

To participate in the meeting, residents will need access to Zoom, at zoom.us.

Those who wish to participate must register with the City Clerk’s office at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting by calling (405) 878-1604 or sending an email to CityClerk@shawneeok.org with their name, address and telephone number — and indicate the topic or agenda item upon which they wish to speak.

A link to the meeting will be provided via email to the participant prior to the meeting and the person must be signed into the meeting at the time of citizens' participation or when the public hearing item they wish to speak on is called by Mayor Richard Finley.