It’s springtime in Oklahoma, which means safety awareness is a must. There are big storms, tornados and grass fires, which bring unique challenges. There are more children and families playing outdoors, so traffic safety is paramount. Throw a global epidemic on top of it all and the worry factor could skyrocket. But preparedness is the key to staying calm in all of these crises.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and National Weather Service officials have teamed up with some special advice to help Sooner State residents deal with the threat of severe storms during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The need to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 brings added complications to taking shelter from severe weather,” ODEM and NWS said in a joint statement. “However state and federal officials agree that your top priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado.”

Safety tips from ODEM and NWS include:

Storm Sheltering During COVID-19:

· Shelter inside your home when possible using a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of the house.

· If you shelter some place publicly, wear a protective face mask and gloves and practice social distancing.

· If you typically utilize a public shelter during tornados, try to check ahead of time to make sure officials are planning to have it open with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

· If you are using a below ground storm shelter or a safe room make sure it is stocked with essentials ready to go if needed.

· Tune into storm reports on radio and television to know what is happening in your area when storms are forecast.

Stock up on essentials for tornado and storm safety now:

· Flashlight and batteries

· Working radio and batteries

· Bottled water

· First aid kit

· Nonperishable food and snacks

· Closed toe shoes

· Pillows and blankets

· Whistle for signaling help

While sheltering in place, the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission recommends making sure individuals and families keep their homes safe from everyday hazards.

“During these times of uncertainty, you want your home to be a safe place for you and your loved ones,” according to the USCPSC.

Federal, state and local officials have some great tips to help Oklahomans stay well in the midst of COVID-19. Here’s a roundup of good safety advice:

USCPSC Home Safety Tips:

· Make sure medicines and cleaning products are kept away from children.

· Stay in kitchen while cooking to make sure no fires start on stovetop.

· Store high powered magnets away from children.

· Make sure carbon monoxide monitors are in good working order.

· Visit www.cpsc.gov for more extensive tips.

American Red Cross Outdoor Cooking Safety Tips:

· Never grill indoors in a home, tent or camper. Grill outside in a well-ventilated area.

· Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

· Use long-handled tools especially made for outdoor cooking.

· Keep the grill away from tree branches, house and deck to prevent fires.

Bartlesville Fire Department Safety Tips:

· Install smoke alarms on every level of the home and change batteries twice a year.

· Create a fire escape plan with a designated family meeting place outside, practice moving low to avoid smoke, teach children to stop, drop and roll if they encounter flames.

· Keep matches and lighters away from children.

· Check appliances periodically for good operating conditions.

· Store flammable liquids away from heat sources and children.

· Visit www.cityofbartlesville.org for more extensive tips.

Bartlesville Police Department Theft Prevention Tips:

· Make sure entrances to home are well lit.

· Trim bushes and shrubbery around doors and windows.

· Lock doors to home, including garage.

· Watch for suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

· Visit www.cityofbartlesville.org for more extensive tips.