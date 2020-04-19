This is the second installment of an interview with Billy Mack Hadley, which Joe Todd conducted on July 25, 2019, for the Eisenhower Library in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

By Joe Todd

Historian

(It picks up with Hadley talking about his assignment to Biggs Army Airfield in Texas.)

T: What was the attitude of the crews on those B-24s?

H: We didn’t associate with the crews. We were ground crew.

T: How long were you at Biggs Field?

H: Probably four months.

T: From Biggs Field, where did you go?

H: They sent us to Dalhart (Army Air Base in Texas), then I didn’t go to Dalhart. Someone told me to send a wire to the commander where you are being transferred and request a delay in route. I did and I got one. All the time I was in service, four years, I never had a furlough; I had a couple of delay in routes. When my brother, the pilot was killed, I got to go home for five days when that happened.

T: When was your brother killed?

H: In 1943, Aug. 1. They were bombing Ploesti oil refinery (in Romania). He was the pilot and as they went in, they took a shot in the plane’s nose and it killed the bombardier and injured the navigator. They went ahead and made the run, dropped their bombs, but he lost an engine. They flew out of Africa, which was about a 2,000-mile flight. As they were coming back, he was with Killer Kane (Col. John Riley Kane). He was one of five guys that got the Congressional Medal of Honor for the Ploesti raid. Gib, my brother was wing man to Killer Kane. As they were flying back, they were trying to get to Cyprus to a British base because they knew they couldn’t make Africa. As they were flying, Gib realized they were not going to make it with the damage they had on the plane. He decided to ditch the plane. They ditched the plane off the coast of Turkey. The B-24 was weak in the center section and it broke it two. When they ditched, the water came in through the hole in the nose and Gib and the copilot drowned. Seven of the crew got out. They were taken by the Turks and turned over to the Air Force.

One of the gunners in 1995 said, “I know where that plane is ditched and I am going back over there and we are going to find it.” He went over and went to the town they were in and couldn’t find anybody because this was 1943 until 1995. He was very discouraged and came back. He lived in California. He got a letter from a Turk that said, “I know where the plane is. My son and I practice diving on that plane.” He went back over and found the plane. They got enough money to raise the plane. Divers came from Saudi Arabia and put balloons on it and raised the plane. Today, that plane is in a museum in Istanbul, Turkey. They got the remains of my brother and copilot and sent them to Hawaii. They took blood samples from us and identified them. We had a funeral in 1943 and had a marker in the cemetery, but we didn’t have a body. We were going to have another funeral and a man from Washington came with a book and they had the skull, an arm bone and leg bone is all they could get. They lost a lot when they raised the plane. They assigned us a major from Broken Arrow to be our contact for the funeral. She came up and she was very good and thorough. The day before the funeral, she said, “I want you to open the coffin and want to see what you have.” They opened the coffin and she said, “They don’t have the right uniform. It is not an Air Force uniform.” They said, “This is what they sent us.” She got in her car and drove to Kansas City and got an Air Force uniform. She drove back and we had the funeral the next day at 10 in the morning.

T: When was the funeral?

H: January 1996.

T: What was your brother’s name?

H: Gilbert. That was quite a time.

T: Did you go to Dalhart?

H: I never went to Dalhart. They sent the group to Dalhart, but I was home five days and when they left Dalhart, they sent them to McCook, Nebraska. They changed planes from B-24s to B-29s. The B-29s were a stripped ship. They wanted to carry more bombs to bomb Japan. The only armament on the B-29 was the tail gun and one turret in the top. We could load 54 500-pound bombs in the B-29. In Gib’s plane, the B-24, they could load 10 500-pound bombs.

T: Were you assigned to a unit at McCook?

H: Yes, the 331st Bomb Group, 315th Bomb Wing.

T: How long were you at McCook?

H: We were there four or five months.

T: Were you loading practice bombs at McCook?

H: Yes. When we got to Guam, we loaded real bombs. The ground crew went on a boat. We went to Seattle and loaded on the boat and it took us 31 days to go from Seattle to Guam.

T: What ship were you on?

H: The USS Newport.

T: When you were on the ship in Seattle heading out, what were you thinking?

H: We weren’t too concerned about being hit by submarines, so it was kind of a cruise. We had two meals a day and you stood up to eat because there were so many on the ship. We stopped in Pearl Harbor then we went to Kwajalein (Atoll in the Marshall Islands) and they were going to treat us to a good meal. They brought turkey on board and with two meals a day, we really loaded down on that turkey.

T: How did you pass the time on the trip?

H: We didn’t do much. When we ate all that turkey, I got up that morning early and went up on deck and there were guys in line and I thought they were in line for breakfast. It was not breakfast, they were in line to get in the latrine. Everybody got sick. I was enlisted but couldn’t wait. I went to the officer’s place and got in as soon as I could. On deck, I saw two guys sitting back to back on an apple box going to the bathroom, or a guy would take his helmet and go to the bathroom then throw it overboard. We had quite a time with that turkey. We mainly played cards.

T: Did many guys get seasick?

H: Yes. One guy I remember. He was sick from the time we left Seattle and the only thing he ate was crackers we took to him. He stayed in his bunk practically the whole time.

T: Did you have lifeboat drills on the ship?

H: No, there were not enough boats. It was a Merchant Marine ship but had a Navy crew.

T: If the ship was sinking, what were you told to do?

H: We all had life vests.

T: What did you do in Guam?

H: We landed in Guam and there was an airbase, but it wasn’t for us. They sent us to the north end of Guam and we were in pup tents and there were four of us in each pup tent. The air base wasn’t finished yet. The Seabees came in and they cleared that whole area almost overnight. While they were working on the airbase, we were building barracks. We had pre-fab barracks that we built. When the runway was ready, we started loading bombs.

T: When did you arrive in Guam?

H: I believe it was April 1945.

T: Were you still with the 331st Bomb Group?

H: Yes. We were with the 331st through the war. We were told the 331st had the last bomb run on Japan.

T: What was your average day on Guam?

H: We got up about 5 o’clock and first we were building barracks. Another armament guy and me were told there was a P-61 Night Fighter Group in the Navy and they transferred out and they had bunks with mattresses on them. The first sergeant and the other armor guy and me took a weapons carrier and went down and got three mattresses out of their barracks. We got back to our barracks and they guys said, “Can you get some more?” We went back with the weapons carrier. We loaded some mattresses and were driving out and this jeep came and it was the MPs. I was in the back of the weapons carrier and tried to sneak out, but I don’t know where I would have gone. But when I got out, they heard the gravel and came back and got me. They put us in a detention pen. … We were worried sick about what we were going to do. When our major found out the first sergeant was gone, he asked, “Where did they go?” They found out where we were. The major and his master sergeant got us out from the Navy.

T: Why did they detain you?

H: Because we were stealing their mattresses. There were still some P-61 pilots there and they came back and some of their mattresses were gone.