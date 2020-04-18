There have been 2,570 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the Saturday’s report that was issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH report shows 80 cases and four deaths in Delaware County, 27 cases with no deaths in Ottawa and 8-0 in Craig County.

There have been positive cases in 68 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

Nationally, there have been 704,391 positive cases with 36,951 deaths.

There have been three additional deaths, all occurring in the past 24 hours.

o One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group.

o One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

There have been 139 total deaths in the state.

There have been 32,966 cumulative negative specimens to date and 35,561 cumulative specimens as of Saturday.

The total includes laboratory information provided to the OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

Out of 554 cumulative hospitalizations, there are 307 who are currently hospitalized.

This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the OSDH report, which is as of 7 a.m. Saturday. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

The OSDH is partnering with Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa.

The testing site in Ottawa County — which is by appointment only — is at the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm in Miami.

Call 918-540-2481 to set up an appointment.