While domestic disturbances are not uncommon at any time of the year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some cities around Oklahoma and the nation have reported increases in domestic-related calls as more people are sheltering at home.

But here in Shawnee and Tecumseh, police say they’ve actually seen a decrease in domestic-related calls, along with other types of calls for assistance over the past month or so.

Out in the rural areas of Pottawatomie County, though, Sheriff Mike Booth said deputies saw an increase of 18 additional domestic-related calls in March of this year compared to the same month a year ago. Booth said they also will be looking closely at April’s numbers as well.

But in Shawnee, numbers are on a downward trend despite the pandemic and more people staying at home.

According to Shawnee Police Department statistics, Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivan Lozano reports there were 243 domestic-type calls from March 16 to April 15 in 2019, while the same time period this year had a dramatic reduction with just 89 calls, a decrease of 154 calls.

In comparison, 911 calls in general also are down, with 2,378 recorded during the same timeframe last year compared to 1,913 in 2020. There also have been seven fewer stolen vehicle reports.

Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney said his officers, while still doing normal patrols, are seeing a decrease in just about everything during this pandemic.

Early on, three were a few vandalism reports and car burglaries, but in the last few weeks, they’ve seen an overall decrease in call volume, including domestic calls.

Watch for updates.