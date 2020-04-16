Joann Marie (Lee) Morris, 86, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.

Joann Marie (Lee) Morris, 86, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 14, 1933, to Doyle and Velma (Gharrett) Lee in Shawnee.

Joann was a graduate of Holdenville High School. She live in Shawnee and Arlington, Virginia, during WWII. Joann attended business school.

She married Odell K. Morris on Nov. 16, 1951. After marriage they lived in Snyder, Texas, until moving to Shawnee when Odell joined the U.S. Army and left for Korea. They have made Shawnee their permanent home since.

Joann was a homemaker and an extraordinary seamstress. She was a longtime church clerk at Oklahoma Avenue Baptist Church, Prayer Warrior and loved her ladies Sunday school class at Heritage Church. The love of her life was her husband, Odell, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage last November. The joy of her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved her backyard and she loved watching them play. Joann loved children and was a supporter of many programs to help children in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Velma Lee; and her sister, Peggy (Lee) Hays of Tecumseh.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Odell K. Morris of the home; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Brenda and Gary Harness and Karalee and John Workun; grandchildren, Chad and Anya Harness, Brad and Amy Harness, Zachary and Karen Workun, Gharrett and Sarah Workun, Kendell and Jon Rand Lowry; great-grandchildren, Collin Harness, Makenna Harness, Hunter Harness, Chase Harness, Isaiah Workun, Gideon Workun, Jessica Walker and Austin Middleton; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Bermudez and Grayson Bermudez; and other loving extended family and friends.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma City, 3355 South Purdue Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73137.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 17, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family service will be held with Reverend Dale Rogers and Reverend Michael Hazelwood officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.