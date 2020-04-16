GROVE - The April meeting of the Grove School Board took place on Tuesday, April 10, at the Performing Arts Center. Here are a few things to know:

1. The board approved a resolution 5-0 to grant emergency powers during the COVID-19 outbreak to the Superintendent.

2. The board voted 5-0 to approve the changing of the school calendar. This change makes Friday, May 8, 2020 the final day for student instruction and Friday, May 15, 2020 the end of year business for instructional staff.

3. The board voted 5-0 to approve a one-time stipend of $40.00 an hour for child nutrition workers and support workers that prepared and distributed meals during the mandatory COVID-19 school closure.

4. The board voted 5-0 to employ Mindy Collins as the Middle School Principal for the 2020-2021 school year.

GPS announces tentative dates for Class of 2020 graduation

GROVE - Grove Public Schools has announced two dates for the Class of 2020 graduation: June 19 or July 10.

The GPS administration released this statement on Facebook:

"In an effort to do everything possible to host a traditional graduation ceremony, we have tentatively scheduled two possible dates. We will hold [graduation] on the first date we can while abiding by the guidelines from the City of Grove, the state of Oklahoma and the CDC. As we get closer to these dates we will communicate the final decision. Graduation will be held in the evening at Ridgerunner Stadium."