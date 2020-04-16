“The act of fishing - for fish, dreams, or whatever magic is available - is enough” Fennel Hudson

If we can get the weather to cooperate in the next couple of weeks the fishing will be spectacular on Grand Lake and the surrounding waters. Lake levels have stabilized around 744’ and water temperatures vary in range from the lower to the upper 60’s depending on location. I wish the color would clear up a bit, because last week, regardless of what section of the lake we were fishing, the clarity was less than 1 ft. We had difficulty launching south because of ramp closures at the RV Park and because the Ketchum ramp on Hwy 85 is also closed even though signs say “Ramps Open”.

The crappie have started to move shallow with excellent catches on Road Runners, larger Bobby Garland and Crappie Kicker jigs. I don’t believe color matters. Heck I even caught a couple crappie while bass fishing on a ½ oz spinner bait. Best part of this pattern is you can also catch a mess of white bass. Black bass fishing is also great and only going to get better. The crawfish have come out of hibernation (so have the snakes by the way) and the bass are all over it. We switched from spinner baits to Texas rigged soft plastics and tore them up. I think this pattern will hold for a couple weeks. Based on the number of jugs in the water I’m assuming the catfishing is also good.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.