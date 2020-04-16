JAY - At the close of the final day of filing for county and statewide offices, 10

The filing period was from April 8-10 at the Delaware County Election Board office for the county offices and at the Secretary of State's Election Board office in Oklahoma City for statewide positions.

County Offices:

• Court Clerk - Caroline Weaver (R) has filed for re-election. Weaver has served since 1999.

• County Clerk - Barbara Barnes (R) has filed for re-election. Barnes has served since 2012.

• County Sheriff - Four Delaware Countians, Mark Berry (R), Matt North (R), Tracey Shaw (R) and Mike Wilkerson (R) will vie for the job of County Sheriff.

• County Commissioner No. 2 - Four Delaware Countians have tossed their hats into the ring. Jake Callihan (R), David Hampton (R), Russell Martin (R) and Scott Williams (R) will be on the ballot for the job.

Statewide offices:

House of Representatives:

• District 5 - Incumbent Rep. Josh West (R-Grove) is running unopposed after completing his first term.

• District 7 - Steve Bashore (R-Miami) is running unopposed, as Rep. Ben Loring has not filed for re-election after his second term.

Senate:

• District 1 - Incumbent Sen. Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) seeks re-election against James Fuser (R-Afton).

• District 3 - Incumbent Sen. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) seeks re-election against Blake Cowboy Stephens (R-Tahlequah). The winner will face Dyllon Fite (D-Cookson).

Federal Offices:

House of Representatives:

• District 2 - U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Muskogee), who has served since 2013, has filed for his fourth term. Mullin will face Joseph Silk (R-Watson) and Rhonda Hopkins (R-Rose) in the primaries. The winner will go on to face Danyell Lanier (D-Hugo) and Richie Castaldo (L-Grove) in the general election.

Senate:

• Class II - Incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OKC), who has served since 1994, has filed for re-election. Inhofe faces J.J. Stitt (R-Kingfisher), John Tompkins (R-OKC) and Neil Mavis (R-Tulsa) in the primary. The winner will face the winners of the Democratic race, the Independent race and a Libertarian in the general election.

Democratic candidates: Sheila Bilyeu (D-Flagstaff), Abby Broyles (D-OKC), Elysabeth Britt (D-OKC) and R.O. Joe Cassidy Jr. (D-Ponca City).

Independent candidates: Joan Farr (I-Tulsa) and A.D. Nesbit (I-Ada).

Libertarian candidate: Robert Murphy (L-Norman).

Election Dates

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The runoff primary is set for Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The general election is set for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

For more information, contact the Delaware County Election Board at 918-253-8762 or delawarecounty@elections.ok.gov The Election Board is located at: 225 S 5th St, Jay. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday – Friday.