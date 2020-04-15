A week before Oklahoma is expected to hit the peak of new hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19, some numbers are tracking well below predictions.

The daily death toll has been less than modeled almost every day since early April, and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is also below projections in the state’s model.

The model released by the Oklahoma State Health Department shows a death toll exceeding 10 every day since April 3, but there have been only two days of double-digit deaths. There were 9 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalized patients was predicted to reach 500 late last week but was below 200 on Tuesday when counting just confirmed COVID-19 cases; there were 241 persons under investigation also hospitalized on Tuesday. The Oklahoma model predicts there will be 915 people hospitalized on April 21.

Aaron M. Wendelboe, interim epidemiologist for the state, said Tuesday that a methodology for accurately predicting the spread of the novel coronavirus hasn’t been established. The main purpose of the modeling done for Oklahoma, he said, was to help Gov. Kevin Stitt with preparations for a surge in hospital beds and equipment.

Wendelboe said the Oklahoma models released last week were conducted by a team that included researchers from the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. They analyzed data from other states and other countries, considering both predictions and actual events.

“There’s a temptation for people to find the one best model,” Wendelboe said. “Even though I’ve been actively involved in modeling, there’s no way that I think my model’s the best one.

“I appreciate my colleagues at OU and OSU and even around the country. They provide different models and all of those models give us different ways of looking at things. And so that’s just one thing to keep in mind. As we developed the model, our primary purpose really was to help … the governor know how much to plan for as far as hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators and whatnot.”

Stitt said last week that the state would be prepared for the hospital bed and medical equipment needs predicted in the model and would also be prepared for the more dire predictions in a model prepared by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

The IHME released new projections on Monday that show Oklahoma hitting its peak hospital resources utilization on April 30 and its peak date of daily deaths on May 1 (with 24).

The IHME model includes a wide range of cumulative deaths in Oklahoma for the first wave of COVID-19, with the low at 217 and the high at 3,098. The mean in the new model is 929.

There were 108 total COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Oklahoma model predicts a total of 469 by May 1 and 22 on the April 21 peak day.

Wendelboe said Tuesday that public health officials are hopeful “that we’re bending the curve. And if we end up being lower, if we have fewer deaths than the model predicted, that is just fantastic news for everybody.

“If the peak is at a different time, that’s just something that’s — it’s an unknown. We’ll take the peak if it comes sooner. If it comes later because we pushed it out, we’ll just keep trying to learn from the situation and improve our models the best we can.

“But we hope that consumers of data — they understand we’re trying to provide a service but not accurately predict the future because that methodology’s just not there.”