Over the weekend, Shawnee Eagle Scout and 13-year-old Alex Johnson completed one phase of his Boy Scout Eagle project by installing a Little Free Library in Shawnee.

According to Alex's mother Holly, The library is located on the front porch of the Homeschool House, at 502 N. Kickapoo.

"Alex has been a Boy Scout since he was six. His Eagle project is to install Little Free Libraries in both Shawnee and Prague," Holly said.

Holly said a Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box of books.

"Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share. Little Free Library book exchanges have a unique, personal touch," Holly said.