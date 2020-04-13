OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society, State Historic Preservation Office (OKSHPO) is pleased to announce the newest National Register of Historic Places listing for Oklahoma. The National Register of Historic Places is our nation’s official list of properties significant in our past.

Founders’ Place Historic District, located in Muskogee, Muskogee County, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its role in Community Planning and Development and for Architecture. The district is roughly bounded by West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the north, North 12th Street to the east, Court Street to the south, and North 17th Street to the west. The Founders’ Place Historic District is an excellent representation of the residential development of early Muskogee from 1903 to 1951. It was in an area desirable for prosperous businessmen, physicians, politicians and developers of Muskogee, also known as the “founders” of Muskogee, because it was slightly over a mile from downtown Muskogee and the streetcar line ran directly south of the neighborhood. The historic district includes the popular styles of architecture of the time including, but not limited to, Colonial Revival, Classical Revival, Queen Anne, Prairie School, Craftsman/Bungalow, Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival and Minimal Traditional.

Capitol Hill General Hospital located at 2400 South Harvey Avenue in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its significance in Health/Medicine and for Architecture. Built by Dr. William H. Williamson in 1930, the hospital is a significant local example of a medical building designed in the Art Deco architectural style. From 1930 to 1966, Capitol Hill General Hospital provided medical services to residents in south Oklahoma City. In the early 20th century, many Oklahomans relied on private physicians and rarely visited hospitals. Today, most Oklahomans seek treatment at large medical campuses capable of providing a variety of services. In contrast, Capitol Hill General Hospital operated during an era when small general hospitals throughout the state became “institutions of first resort” to those seeking medical care for all sorts of injuries and ailments. In other words, Capitol Hill General Hospital occupies a key historical period situated between the eras of private house calls and contemporary medical complexes.

The State National Bank Building at 2 East Main Street in Shawnee, Pottawatomie County, was built in 1928. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its significance in Commerce and Economics, as well as for Architecture. The building was built for the State National Bank, which was established in 1902. The bank closed as part of the National Banking Holiday of 1933. In 1934 the building reopened as the American National Bank. In 1936 a three-story addition was constructed off the north side of the building. The upper floors of the building were also home to numerous local businesses over the years, including several oil companies that came to Shawnee after oil was discovered in the region in the early 1920s. The six-story building is one of the largest historic buildings in Shawnee, and is an excellent example of Classical Revival architecture in that city.

Fire Station No. 13, located at 3924 Charles Page Boulevard in Tulsa, Tulsa County, was built in 1931 to meet the needs of the growing city of Tulsa when the area west of the Tulsa city limits was annexed. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its association with Community Planning and Development, as well as for Architecture. Local architect Albert Joseph Love designed and used the popular Zigzag Art Deco style for the fire station. Fire Station No. 13 was the first known fire station to feature the Art Deco style in the city of Tulsa—a city associated with Art Deco architecture. To date, it is the only Art Deco fire station in Tulsa that features the Zigzag emphasis. Fire Station No. 13 was strategically located and designed for the surrounding community. The building was constructed smaller than earlier fire stations, allowing it to blend with the scale of the adjacent residential structures.

