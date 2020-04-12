Robert Vincent Hoelker

Robert Vincent Hoelker, 91, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Journey Home.

Robert was born July 14, 1928, to parents Antone Joseph and Mary Ann (Raab) Hoelker, in Anthon, Oklahoma.

Robert graduated, with his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, from the University of Oklahoma in 1953. During this time, he married Wanda Genell (Davis).

Robert worked for Phillips Petroleum Company from 1953 to 1985 as a manager in the compensation and salary administration. He was a board member and lector at St. Johns Church. He was also the

Co-founder of the Journey Home and the President of The Grove HOA.

Robert loved to golf, go to dances and travel whenever he could. He also enjoyed painting ceramics and going to the Bartlesville Theatre.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Victor Hoelker, Leroy Hoelker, Dorothy Hand and Vera Schirf.

Robert is survived by his wife, Wanda Hoelker; daughter, Angela (Hoelker) Collins and her husband Tony; son, Jim Hoelker and his wife Tandi; grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson Hoelker; brother, John Hoelker and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations in Robert’s name to either The Journey Home, St. John Before the Latin Gate Church or Bartlesville First Church.

