Many will agree that one of the toughest things about keeping a lean physique and losing weight is being able to control eating habits.

There are many variables that affect our success in this area, but none more important in my opinion, than the fact that our busy lifestyle makes us feel like there is no time to spend on planning and consuming food choices that keep us healthy and lean.

I truly believe the answer to this problem lies within each of us. This is good news because it also means that anyone can make great improvements in their health and weight loss goals when they put their mind to it! It is all about setting your goals, making a serious promise of change, having confidence, and believing in yourself long enough to follow through with a good plan. You can do this!

Develop a passion for why these goals are important, continue to revisit them daily along the way and this concept will carry you above and beyond any results you could have ever imagined. I challenge you to please believe you can make excellent choices daily that will take you directly to your goals.

I encourage you to give this tool a try when it comes to your nutrition program. Start a dialog with yourself on the subject of controlling your emotional eating habits. Here’s how it works. The next time you are considering unnecessary and unhealthy choices filled with sugar and fats, simply remind yourself to say no, because it is loaded with heavy calories and will work against your goals and make you gain unwanted pounds and inches. Just have faith that you can make great choices when it comes to improving your health, because, more times than not, your good conscious will guide you in this manner, producing these goal oriented and positive thoughts. Now you just have to listen to your better judgment and follow through by making a great decision.

This is also a great time to remember your goals, and that promise to yourself of why it’s important to be strong in these situations. I challenge you to fight a lot longer and little harder for your health when it comes to these choices, because you are worth it, and just like most other difficult periods in your life, with time, these difficult food choices will become easier and too will pass.

This process could ultimately help lead you down the path of breaking the dependency on food to feel better. It certainly is not easy, but rest assured that when this task is mastered, you are not far from successful weight loss! I challenge you to keep your intake in perspective, by viewing it as fuel for your body and mind that will promote optimal performance and an active quality of life.

Finding alternatives to food when dealing with stress is also critical.

Stress can definitely make you eat more! Take a proactive approach to eliminate stress yourself. Maybe you can call a friend, drink healthy fluids, run an errand, exercise, or clean the house. Typically when you occupy your mind the cravings or urge to eat will go away.

We’ve discussed a few situations where tools can help you control your eating habits during rough times, but I think we can’t discount the power of staying satisfied and nourished from sunrise to sundown, by having a good breakfast, quality vitamins, lunch, dinner, and healthy snacks in between each and every day. Having a healthy variety of foods throughout the day will not only keep your metabolism racing, but will keep you strong, and help curb cravings at the same time. And of course never forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and healthy fluids.

Just remember healthy eating is not about dieting. It’s about making a lifelong commitment to changing eating habits that make you healthy and lean, feel better, look better, and perform better!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.