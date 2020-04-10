Like every community in Oklahoma, Dewey and Copan face the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have chosen a less restrictive path than some when adopting measures related to the crisis.

“We are coping like everyone else — the uncertainty of it and when it’s going to be over,” said Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease. “Everyone is trying to abide by all the uncertainties.”

The Dewey City Council passed an ordinance that follows restrictions put in place by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

When looking back through history, Trease said, social distancing has been the best way to control pandemic illnesses.

“With no vaccine, it’s hard to say. Some people have said why not shut the city down. Well, someone has to maintain the sewers and everything else,” he said.

One of his biggest concerns right now is impact on the city budget.

“We are currently working on a budget, and what the pandemic has done to the budget is substantial,” he said. “We are predicting a bare-bone budget. If the economy picks up and it goes away, that’s great. It’s smarter to start lower. It’s harder to make cuts in the future.”

Dewey, like most cities in the state and country, faces an economic uncertainty. Trease said all the local antique stores and restaurants are closed, and almost all the clothing stores have been shut down. The lumber yard is offering curbside service to avoid shutting down and still offer service to residents.

“It’s going to have a huge impact all across the city. It’s scary to see how it plays out.,” Trease said.

“Hopefully the federal government will help out and businesses will survive. What the effect will be is hard to say.”

Copan Utility Billing Clerk Debbie Smith said city offices have been on lockdown. Three essential workers are inside and three essential employees work outside, she said.

“We sanitize all day long, and I sanitize after I touch money,” she said.

“We wear gloves and masks, and if someone drops something off, we sanitize.”

The restaurant inside the Copan Truck Stop is still offering curbside to-go orders, while the Dollar General and Handy Mart remain open.

“Usually there are big crowds at the Copan Truck Stop, but there’s not much traffic,” she said.

Copan is working with customers on utility payments and is waving late fees, but Smith doesn’t know how much longer that can be offered.