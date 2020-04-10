Melva Willene Jaggers Marsh, 75, was born Oct. 8, 1944, to Helen Mauersberger Smith (predeceased) and Willis George Jaggers (predeceased) in Duncan, Oklahoma. Melva graduated from Ardmore High School, Ardmore, Oklahoma in 1963.

Melva Willene Jaggers Marsh, 75, was born Oct. 8, 1944, to Helen Mauersberger Smith (predeceased) and Willis George Jaggers (predeceased) in Duncan, Oklahoma. Melva graduated from Ardmore High School, Ardmore, Oklahoma in 1963.

Melva excelled at 4-H in high school, winning the Minnie B. Church award and winning a National Award for a Dairy project in 1963. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 1976 from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, USAO. Melva earned a master’s degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma in 1986.

Melva served the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (ODHS) for 25 plus years, in Anadarko, Shawnee, and Ardmore. She served tirelessly in the Adult Protective Service for most of the time with the ODHS. At one time, Melva was a professional seamstress, a gift and passion she continued throughout her life. She was also an avid reader committed to lifetime learning.

Melva is predeceased in death by her mother, and stepfather, Claude H. Smith (the only dad she knew), of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and grandparents Oscar and Marie Mauersberger (who helped raise her), of Marlow, Oklahoma. Also predeceased by an infant son, Rudy.

Melva is survived by former spouse, Newell Clark Marsh, and their family: son, Randolph L. Marsh, his wife, Rachel May Taylor Marsh, and daughter Angela Marsh Buchanan, and her former spouse David James; grandchildren Christopher M. James, his spouse Maricris Ramos Ardid James, Alexis N. Joiner, her spouse Matthew Joiner, Caitlin Marie James, J. Drake Marsh, and Dante Marsh; great-grandchildren Anne James, 7, Kimber Perry, 4, and Chancellor Heffley, 9 months. Melva is also survived by her sister, Cerita Marie Smith of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Memorial service for the family is pending.