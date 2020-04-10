Janet McCauley
Janet “Sue” McCauley, 68, of Barnsdall died April 3. Private family services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronnie Bates
Ronnie K. Bates, 73, formerly of Dewey, died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 12 — 5 p.m., Sunday, at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Spavinaw-Strang Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Karen Brewer
Karen Marie Brewer, 63, of Dewey, died Wednesday.
Family services were conducted & cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.