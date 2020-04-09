Shirley Louise Megehee, 83, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

She was born Oct. 17, 1938, to Ulus and Irene (Alford) Farris in El Reno.

Shirley grew up in Econtachka with her grandmother. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and earned her Associate’s Degree from University of Oklahoma. She was a resident of Shawnee for most of her life.

She married William “Bill” Megehee in Shawnee and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1986.

Shirley served as a Tribal Judge for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the office of Environmental Protection for Absentee Shawnee Tribe.

She was a proud member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and enjoyed learning the language and traditions of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe. She served as a board member and president of Pleasant Grove School.

Shirley was a loving mother and proud parent and grandparent. She loved going to church and enjoyed the church music. She enjoyed dancing, going to the casinos and riding around with her best friend, Doris Rose.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Rhonda Rowe; brother, Jay Farris; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memories are four daughters, Pam Monroe and Jimmy McBride, Janice Rowe, Kristy Morrell and Tonia Megehee; two sons, Michael and Dee Rowe and Douglas Megehee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and loving friends, including her best friend, Doris Rose.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sheyenne Megehee for the loving care she gave to her grandmother Shirley in her last days.

Public visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family services will be held with Michael Rowe officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

