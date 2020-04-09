Joshua Daniel Lynch passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Champaign, Illinois, on April 1, 2020.

Joshua was born Jan. 3, 1989, in Macon, Georgia, and was the son of Robert and Wendy (Pritchett) Lynch.

He is survived by his parents and sister; Rachel Lynch of Newalla, Oklahoma; grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. G. R. Lynch of Macon, Georgia; grandmother: Mrs. H. E. Pritchett of Macon, Georgia; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.

He was employed as a Metadata Services Specialist at the University of Illinois Library Urbana-Champaign.

Joshua received his Bachelor of Arts with Honors in English from Oklahoma Baptist University, Master of Arts in English, and Master of Science in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Joshua enjoyed cats, nature, literature, physical fitness, hiking, music, art, playing guitar, traveling, collecting coins, rocks, and minerals. He is a member of Mortar Board National Senior Honor Society, Association for Library Collections and Technical Services, American Library Association, Phi Beta Mu, ASIS&T, and the Association of College and Research Libraries. He belonged to the American Library Association, LIS Career Options, Digital Library Association, Society of American Archivists, and iSchool at Illinois.

Services will be private at a later date in Oklahoma.

Memorials may be made to catsnap.org and mentalhealth.org.u.k.

Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm, Champaign, is assisting the family with arrangements.

