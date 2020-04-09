Jackie Don Beller was born July 8, 1942, in Byars, Oklahoma, to Archie and Elga (Easley) Beller. Jack gained his angel wings on April 8, 2020.

Jack graduated from Davis High School. Throughout his life he had many accomplishments; his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are his biggest accomplishments. Jack retired from Mobil after 25 years. He married Diane Beller in 1983, and she preceded him in death, along with his parents and his brother, Carl Beller.

His survivors include his children, Kelleya and Keith Cox, Jim and Elisha Hale, Suzanne Cline and Jason Oneal, Jill Markuse, and Julynn Kinard; grandchildren, Dace Sala, Jamie and Shara Hale, Jay, Ryan, and Alex Markuse, Jessica and Kristen Bridges, Riley Kate and Jason Kinard, Chris Cox, Clint Cox, and Carrie Tiger; great-grandchildren, Ridge Sala, Luke Treadway, and Everlee Markuse; sister and brother-in-law, Cleta and Ronnie Willis; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Barbara Beller, and lots of nieces and nephews.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.