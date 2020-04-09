Despite a pandemic, election season officially opened Wednesday as area candidates began filing for office.

Due to the State of Emergency declared by the Pottawatomie County Board of Commissioners, the Election Board office is closed to the public, but election staff is still in the office manning the phones and conducting election business.

Jeannie Stover, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said filing continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday.

The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, no exceptions, she said.

In Pottawatomie County, several county seats are up this term, as well as seats on the Shawnee City Commission.

Shawnee

Up for election this cycle are Mayor and three seats on the Shawnee City Commission: Wards 2, 3 and 4. The seats are currently held by Richard Finley, Ron Gillham Sr., James Harrod and Darren Rutherford, respectively.

Candidate filings Wednesday include:

• Mayor — Ed Bolt; Dean Hudlow

• Ward 2 — Bob Weaver

• Ward 3 — Incumbent James Harrod; Travis Flood

• Ward 4 — Incumbent Darren Rutherford; LaDonna Bryce

County

Stover said four Pottawatomie County offices will be filled this year:

• County Clerk — Candidate filings Wednesday include Democratic Incumbent Raeshel Flewallen, 57, of Shawnee

• County Court Clerk — Candidate filings Wednesday include Republican Incumbent Valerie Ueltzen, 37, of Shawnee

• Pottawatomie County Sheriff — Candidate filings Wednesday include Republican incumbent Mike Booth, 63, of McLoud; Republican Jeff Griffith, 61, of Shawnee; and Republican Ben Henderson, 44, of Shawnee

• Pottawatomie County Commissioner, District 2 — Candidate filings Wednesday include Republican Jason Evans, 45, of Tecumseh; and Republican Incumbent Randy Thomas, 58, of Macomb

STATE OFFICES:

Corporation Commission

• Republican Todd Hiett, 52, of Kellyville

• Republican Harold D. Spradling, 85, of Cherokee

State and legislative elections include the House of Representatives for this area and Senators in odd-numbered districts — as well as to fill a vacancy in state Senate seat 28 (left by Jason Smalley), along with a U.S. Senate seat and the U.S. Congressional 5th District.

State Representative

Candidate filings Wednesday include:

• State Representative District 26 — Republican incumbent Dell Kerbs, 46, of Shawnee

• State Representative District 27 — Republican incumbent Danny Sterling, 64, of Tecumseh

• State Representative District 28 — Jerri Parker, 58, of Okemah; and Republican Danny Williams, 70, of Seminole

State Senate

Candidate filings Wednesday include:

• State Senate District 17 — Republican incumbent Ron Sharp, 67, of Shawnee; Libertarian Greg Sadler, 47, of Newalla; Republican Caleb Foshee, 39, of Choctaw; and Republican Brandon Baumgarten, 28, of Shawnee

• State Senate District 28 (to fill a vacancy) — Republican Zack Taylor, 36, of Seminole; Republican Mike Haines, 49, of Stroud

U.S. OFFICES:

U.S. Congressional 5th District

• Democratic incumbent Kendra Horn, 43, of Oklahoma City

• Democrat Tom Guild, 65, of Edmond

• Republican Stephanie Bice, 46, of Edmond

• Republican Shelli Landon, 62, Tulsa

• Republican Miles V. Rahimi, 30, of Edmond

• Republican Michael Ballard, 50, of Tecumseh

• Republican Terry Neese, 72, of Oklahoma City

• Republican David Hill, 52, of Edmond

• Republican Charles Tuffy Pringle, 83, of McLoud

• Republican Janet Barresi, 68, of Oklahoma City

U.S. Senate

• Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe, 85, of Tulsa

• Republican JJ Stitt, 46, of Kingfisher

• Independent A.D. Nesbit, 39, of Ada

• Independent Joan Farr, 64, of Tulsa

Filing

Candidates for state offices must file their declarations of candidacy with the Secretary of the State Election Board, which is in Oklahoma City, while candidates running for county offices or the city of Shawnee seats file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

For more election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.