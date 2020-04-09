While the Pottawatomie County courthouse is closed right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples have called the court clerk still wanting to apply for marriage licenses, so the Court Clerk will begin a drive-through process for licenses on Monday, April 13.

Those wanting to obtain a marriage license will first need to contact the court clerk’s office to request an application packet, said Pottawatomie County Court Clerk Valerie Ueltzen.

After that, the marriage license application will need to be filled out neatly and clearly and the applicants also will need to provide proof of completed pre-marital counseling, if any, with both applicants also submitting a copy of a valid ID, such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID, with their application. A marriage license return address must be included on the application.

Payment for the marriage license can be made by a credit or debit card or by submitting a money order payable to the court clerk with the application, but personal checks will not be accepted. Licenses are $5 with counseling and $50 without counseling.

After the application has been completed, it needs to be mailed to the Pott. County Court Clerk’s Office at 325 N. Broadway, Shawnee, OK 74801, or applications can also be placed in the drop box located on the courthouse steps during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When court clerk’s officials receive the application, they will get it ready and call the applicants to set up an appointment time for them to pick up the marriage license at the drive-through window at the former MidFirst Bank at 330 N. Broadway, which is across the street from the courthouse.

At that time, applicants driving through will receive a white envelopment. Within five days of their marriage ceremony, applicants will need to place the original license in the envelope provided and mail it back to the court clerk’s office for filing.

The court clerk’s office will record the marriage license and return the original and a certified copy by mail to the address provided on the application.

Ueltzen reminds couples seeking a license to have their wedding date set, an officiant chosen as well as two witnesses age 18 and above to complete a license process. After the ceremony, applicants will need to sign their full name “to be known as” on the license.

Anyone with questions about marriage licenses or this new process being offered while the courthouse is closed can call the court clerk’s office, 405-273-3624