A fugitive out of Kansas spent part of a sunny Tuesday afternoon in a tree along the shore of the Caney River in Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park while police waited for him to climb to safety and end a standoff.

About 1 p.m., police tried to pull over a speeding truck. A short pursuit ensued before ending inside Johnstone Park.

The driver of the truck stopped, got out and ran, then jumped into the river with a K-9 unit in pursuit. Because of the current of the river, the K-9 officer called his partner back to safety on the bank, police at the scene said.

The man, later identified as Jeremiah McKenzie, floated down the river before climbing onto the bank across from the main part of the park. He then climbed up a tree overhanging the water. The standoff was under way.

Fire Department personnel were called to the scene. They gave him a safety vest and rope, but he threw the rope back. A rescue raft was launched and positioned under the tree in case the man fell or jumped into the water.

The man told authorities at one point that he would climb down if they brought his girlfriend from Kansas, but when she arrived in Bartlesville the man still refused to disembark from his perch, according to police.

Then, nearly three hours after the incident began, he came down and climbed into the raft at 5:27 p.m. and then was brought to shore where he was taken into custody. A few people along the far bank, who appeared to be practicing safe distancing while watching the happenings, let out a small cheer and headed back to their day.

The truck McKenzie had been driving was reported stolen out of Kansas, and a small amount of drugs was found inside, police said.

An unidentified female who had been in the truck with McKenzie was taken into custody.

McKenzie was wanted on warrants out of Kansas for a weapons charge and failure to appear, police said.