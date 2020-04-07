The candidate filing period for balloting for four Washington County offices runs Wednesday through Friday.

The following county offices will be filled: County Commissioner District 2, County Clerk, County Sheriff and Court Clerk.

Candidate filing documents will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the County Courthouse, Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said.

The deadline for candidates to withdraw and/or file a contest of candidacy is 5 p.m. April 14, House said.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place for the courthouse, all candidates need to enter through the west (main) entry of the building. A sign will be posted detailing instructions for filing. Candidates for county offices file with the secretary of the County Election Board.

For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board Office at 918-337-2850.

Candidates for federal, state and legislative offices will file at the same period through the Oklahoma State Election Board. Those candidates are encouraged to file by mail or delivery service. Instructions can be found at the state Election Board website, www.elections.ok.gov.

Candidates for federal, state and legislative offices filing in person will do so using the “drive-through” in the State Capitol parking lot in Oklahoma City.

Filing packets all offices is available at the State Election Board website www.elections.ok.gov.