OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Monday, April 6, the state has 1,327 confirmed cases in 58 counties:
279 cases: Oklahoma County
249 cases: Tulsa County
180 cases: Cleveland County
49 cases: Wagoner County
45 cases: Creek County
41 cases: Comanche County
39 cases: Washington County
35 cases: Canadian County
31 cases: Osage County
30 cases: Kay County
26 cases: Greer County
22 cases: Pawnee County
21 cases: Payne County
20 cases: Adair and Muskogee Counties
15 cases: Rogers County
14 cases: Cherokee County
13 cases: Delaware and Pottawatomie Counties
12 cases: McClain and Ottawa Counties
11 cases: Okmulgee and Stephens Counties
10 cases: Garvin and Mayes Counties
9 cases: Lincoln and Nowata Counties
8 cases: Grady, Pontotoc and Rogers Counties
7 cases: Pontotoc and Sequoyah Counties
6 cases: Logan, Noble and Pittsburg Counties
5 cases: Caddo, Craig, Custer and Garfield Counties
4 cases: Cotton, Jackson and Latimer Counties
3 cases: Bryan, Kingfisher, Seminole and Texas Counties
2 cases: Choctaw and Love Counties
1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Jefferson, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Macintosh, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties
The age range is 0-102, with 438 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
So far there have been 1,422 negative tests, 340 hospitalizations and 51 deaths.
Deaths:
Canadian County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Cleveland County - 10 - a male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65+ age group, four males in the 65+ age group.
Creek County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Greer County - 3 - two females in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Kay County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Latimer County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Mayes County - 1 - a male in 50-64 age group.
Muskogee County - 2 - two males in the 65+ age group.
Oklahoma County - 12 - one male in the 18-35 age group, two females in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.
Osage County - 3 - a male in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Pawnee County - 1 - a male in the 50-64 age group.
Pottawatomie County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Seminole County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Sequoyah County - 1 - a female in the 50-64 age group.
Stephens County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Tulsa County - 8 - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.
Wagoner County - 3 - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Washington County - 1 - a female in the 65+ age group.
• Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.
