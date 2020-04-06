On April 1st, I went to the side parking “pick up order area” of Harps Grocery in the middle of Grove, OK. There was a 1 hour delay in Processing my order.
I elected to just sit there in my car and wait.
What I observed is why I am writing this letter.
I observed people getting gasoline and or groceries, going in and out of the store. The lackadaisical-ness of caution was unbelievable. I repeat the casualness of the “shoppers” was scary and aggravating.
Interactions between people was as if there is no deadly flu concern.
If only one of the 100’s of people I observed are “carriers” of the Covid Virus, then they exposed a significant number of people in and out of the store. Then those exposed are now carriers to their families, loved ones and friends.
Do these people just think this is a drill? Do they think that they are bullet proof? Are they so self-centered that they don’t care about others?
DO THE SUGGESTED THINGS TO STAY ALIVE.
- Social Distancing
- Cover mouth with bent elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Stay home (or isolate as much as possible)
- if you just have to go out, be as safe as possible.
Please folks this is for real!
Steve Pace
Grove, Oklahoma, U.S.A.