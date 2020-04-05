Clarence A. “Swede” Swanson, Sr.

Clarence A. “Swede” Swanson, Sr., 92, and long-time resident of Bartlesville & Dewey, passed away Sunday morning, March 29 at Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Swede was born April 1, 1927 at Blackwell, Oklahoma to Albert C. Swanson and Lillie (Brakebill) Swanson. He was reared in Bartlesville and attended school there. Swede married Guadalupe “Lupe” Carnejo on September 20, 1944 at Sedan, Kansas and a year later, joined the Merchant Marine. He owned property in Dewey since 1954 and built a Sinclair Service Station, there. In 1964, Swede added a car wash (Swanson #1) and operated the car wash until 2017, when he closed due to health reasons.

For 23 years of his career, Swede was a Field Service Technician for TRW-Reda Pump, retiring from there in 1990. His wife, Lupe, passed away on September 28, 1987. On November 17, 1991, he and Marjorie Foremen were wed in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Swede is survived by his wife, Marjorie of the home; four daughters, Elaine Hamilton and husband, Luke of Ore City, Texas, Anita “Bunny” Favors and husband, Terry of Vinita, Oklahoma, Kathy Swanson of Dewey and Becky Tate and husband, Mike of Alabaster, Alabama; two step-sons, Rod Spencer of Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Derek Spencer and wife, Brenda of Niotaze, Kansas: eight grandchildren, Dane and Brandon Swanson of Bartlesville, Laura Tate of Alabama, Matt and Jeff Hamilton of Texas, Andy Pierce of Plainfield, Indiana, Dexter Smith and Janette Herren, both of Dewey; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lupe; by a son, Fred Swanson; by an infant daughter, Gloria J. Swanson and by a sister, Ramona Peace.

A service for immediate family will be held at 2pm, Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Chapel of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home with Brother James Haynes and Sister Teresa Brown, officiating. Interment will be in Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Facebook page for family and friends. Visitation hours are 9am-5pm, Thursday and Friday and 9am-Noon, Saturday. To send online condolences, visit www.honoringmemories.com.