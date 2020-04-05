Tommy Warren Smith

Tommy Warren Smith, 83, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died March 26, 2020, at The Journey Home, Dewey, Oklahoma. Internment was at the Nowata Memorial Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Tom was born January 7, 1937, in the family home on the banks of Greasy Creek in Nowata County, Oklahoma. He was the son of Hershel Harrison Smith and Ethel Pearl (Dick) and named for Tommy Duncan, one of the founding members of the Texas Playboys who sang and toured with Bob Wills and wrote “Take Me Back to Tulsa.” His grandmother was one of the original Rosie the Riveters as she and his Granddad moved to California to help with the war effort in the shipyards during World War II.

He was raised and received his education in Nowata County, attending elementary schools at Alluwe and Bug Scuffle and graduated from Delaware High School in 1955.

While attending school he delivered ice from the ice truck when he was a young teenager and then raised milk cows and delivered milk to customers on a daily basis. He was a Sgt. 1st Class of the 145th Battalion Anti-Aircraft Artillery 45th Division out of Nowata and was proud to serve with his brothers Jay, Jerry and Don.

He married Shirley Smith in 1955 and was blessed with two children, Joyce and Roger, and later married Patricia Blalock and was blessed with second daughter Tonya.

Tom was owner of Wade Electric in Bartlesville and later became employed with Grainger Electric, Gould Pump and ODI before joining Reda Pump Company (later becoming TRW, Camco, and Schlumberger) where he was a long time employee. He began his career at Reda in Field Service and then as

Marketing and Sales Manager for Rocky Mountain and Mid Continent areas of the Company. After retiring from Reda, he worked in Central and Western Oklahoma for ESP. He loved working in the submersible pumping industry and was active in teaching and mentoring those new to the company and those who wanted to learn and still counts many friends from these days. He retired from ESP and moved with his wife Judy (Morris Lister) to East Texas where they enjoyed living near Tyler, Texas, fishing and playing golf six days a week. He moved back to Bartlesville in 2004 with Vicki where they continued to make their home.

He was a member of Emerald Bay Community Church and a 50+ year Mason, Bartlesville Masonic Lodge #234 AF&AM. Tom was an avid fan of the Old West, enjoyed studying Native American lifestyle, family genealogy, staying current on world events, golf and tennis, and road trips with Vicki. But most of all, he loved visiting and having conversations with family, friends and strangers alike and sharing a good laugh or telling about his childhood memories growing up in Nowata County on Lightning Creek with his four brothers and his many first cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jay, LeRoy, Jerry, and Don and grandson Michael William Hoel. He is survived by his wife Vicki, son Roger (Delphine), daughters Joyce Rice and Tonya Smith, step-children Gene (Heather) Blalock, Julie (Vern) Blessing, Terry ( Paul) Bryan, Darren (Christie) Lister, Tracy (Jack) Ort, Scott Lister and Chris Nett. He was Granddad to Tiffany (Randy) Johnson Matthew (Melissa) Smith, Mitchell Smith, Kaley Sheridan, Chancie (Dalton) Trotter, Regan Sheridan, Mason Smith, Jake Lobben, and 10 great grandchildren, many Step-Grandchildren/Great Grandchildren and many first cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Journey Home in Dewey, Oklahoma.

