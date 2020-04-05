Donald (Don) Robert Prahl

Donald (Don) Robert Prahl, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Don was born on February 3, 1929 in Konawa (Hazel), Oklahoma to parents Charles Azariah Prahl and Dona Edwards.

Don went to North Texas State University and received his bachelor’s degree in Business and Accounting. He worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for 30 years in the material, warehousing, cataloging and purchasing departments. Through the years, he worked in Borger, Texas, Grenville, South Carolina and Bartlesville.

He married Sue Nell Gibert on November 25, 1954. He enjoyed doing yardwork, boating, fishing, motorcycles, going to Six Flags and being a handyman. He also enjoyed bowling and was on many leagues. He was just one of the guys and honestly enjoyed each and every coworker.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother Dona; brothers Cal, Val, and Charles; Cousin, RC Edwards and daughter Rhonda Helt.

He is survived by his wife Sue; sons Randy and wife Jan, and Robert and wife Kathleen; brother Von and wife Jane; sister in laws, Cherie Gibert and Coleen Prahl; Cousin, Mac Edwards; grandchildren Tyler Prahl, Jessica Helt and Lori Prahl.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

