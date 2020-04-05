OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Sunday, April 5, the state has 1,252 confirmed cases in 57 counties:
265 cases: Oklahoma County
240 cases: Tulsa County
171 cases: Cleveland County
44 cases: Creek County
47 cases: Wagoner County
39 cases: Comanche County
35 cases: Washington County
33 cases: Canadian County
27 cases: Osage County
25 cases: Greer County
20 cases: Kay Muskogee Payne County
22 cases: Pawnee County
18 cases: Adair County
13 cases: Rogers County
12 cases: Cherokee, Delaware, McClain and Pottawatomie Counties
11 cases: Okmulgee and Ottawa Counties
9 cases: Garvin, Mayes, Nowata and Stephens Counties
8 cases: Pontotoc and Rogers Counties
7 cases: Lincoln and Pontotoc Counties
6 cases: Grady, Logan, Noble and Pittsburg Counties
5 cases: Custer and Garfield Counties
4 cases: Caddo, Cotton, Jackson, Latimer and Sequoyah Counties
3 cases: Bryan, Craig and Kingfisher Counties
2 cases: Choctaw, Love, Seminole and Texas Counties
1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Macintosh,, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties
The age range is 0-102, with 421 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
So far there have been 1,401 negative tests, 330 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.
Deaths:
Canadian County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Cleveland County - 10 - a male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65+ age group, four males in the 65+ age group.
Creek County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Greer County - 1 - a female in the 65+ age group.
Kay County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Latimer County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Mayes County - 1 - a male in 50-64 age group.
Muskogee County - 2 - two males in the 65+ age group.
Oklahoma County - 11 - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.
Osage County - 2 - a male in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Pawnee County - 1 - a male in the 50-64 age group.
Seminole County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Sequoyah County - 1 - a female in the 50-64 age group.
Stephens County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.
Tulsa County - 8 - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.
Wagoner County - 2 - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Washington County - 1 - a female in the 65+ age group.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
• Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.
• Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.