Kellan Neely, a Will Rogers Elementary School student, earned second place in first-grade art in the recent statewide Law Day Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association.

More than 1,200 students in grades pre-k through 12th entered this year’s Law Day Contest, themed “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: the 19th Amendment at 100.”

“This year’s theme is particularly special to celebrate because it showcases the history of women’s right to vote and teaches students about the importance of the suffrage movement,” said OBA President Susan Shields. “It’s inspiring to see the contest participation growing and especially exciting to see so many female students engaging with the topic.”

Law Day, a nationwide event designated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, is celebrated annually with events on or around May 1 to raise public awareness of American law. The idea for Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and Oklahoma Bar Association past president.

As part of the Law Day celebration, Oklahoma lawyers will be giving free legal advice. Oklahoma residents may email their legal questions to askalawyer@okbar.org now through May 4. Questions will be answered starting April 30. More information about Law Day is available at www.okbar.org/lawday.

Also, to celebrate Law Day, the annual Ask A Lawyer TV show will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, on Oklahoma’s public television station OETA. This year, the show will cover medical marijuana law, military/veteran issues and a spotlight on the legal clinics at our law schools.

The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma's legal community.