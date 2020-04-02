The Oklahoma State Department of Health's latest report shows the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state as risen to 879. That is a jump of 160 cases from Tuesday's report.

Osage County has logged its first death related to COVID-19. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma stands at 34, up from 30 the previous day, the OSDH said Wednesday.

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for the state:

— Information provided by Oklahoma State Department of Health

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)879Positive (Out-of-State)2Negative*1265Hospitalized257Deaths34

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory LaboratoryCases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 173 State Public Health Laboratory 152 Other 554 Total 879 COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths 00-04 9 0 05-17 12 0 18-35 139 0 36-49 178 2 50-64 232 8 65+ 309 24 Total 879 34 Age Range: 0-96 yrs Median Age: 57 COVID-19 Cases by Gender GenderCasesDeaths Female 451 12 Male 428 22 Total 879 34 COVID-19 Cases by County CountyCasesDeaths Adair 9 0 Atoka 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 2 0 Caddo 2 0 Canadian 28 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 7 0 Choctaw 1 0 Cleveland 121 6 Comanche 27 0 Cotton 1 0 Craig 2 0 Creek 36 1 Custer 5 0 Delaware 10 0 Garfield 4 0 Garvin 8 0 Grady 3 0 Greer 2 1 Jackson 2 0 Kay 24 1 Kingfisher 2 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 2 0 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 6 0 Logan 5 0 Love 2 0 Mayes 5 1 McClain 11 0 Muskogee 15 2 Noble 5 0 Nowata 6 0 Oklahoma 216 10 Okmulgee 5 0 Osage 22 1 Ottawa 8 0 Pawnee 15 1 Payne 18 0 Pittsburg 2 0 Pontotoc 5 0 Pottawatomie 9 0 Rogers 8 0 Seminole 1 0 Sequoyah 4 1 Stephens 7 1 Texas 1 0 Tulsa 151 5 Wagoner 24 2 Washington 24 0 Woodward 1 0 Total 879 34