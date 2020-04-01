



The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported the death toll in the state from the coronavirus now stands at 30, an increase of seven over the previous day’s report.

The state’s number of positive COVID-19 is 719, an increase of 154 from Tuesday. Washington County has had 23 confirmed cases and no deaths reported.

— Information from the OSDHCOVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsPositive (In-State)719Positive (Out-of-State)2Negative*1248Hospitalized219Deaths30

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.COVID-19 Cases by Testing LaboratoryLaboratoryCasesDiagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma152State Public Health Laboratory150Other417Total719COVID-19 Cases by Age GroupingAge Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths00-046005-179018-35111036-49138150-64194865+26121Total71930Age Range: 0-96 yrsMedian Age: 58COVID-19 Cases by GenderGenderCasesDeathsFemale36412Male35518Total71930COVID-19 Cases by CountyCountyCasesDeathsAdair80Beckham10Bryan10Caddo10Canadian241Carter10Cherokee70Choctaw10Cleveland876Comanche210Cotton10Craig20Creek271Custer40Delaware80Garfield40Garvin70Grady30Greer21Jackson20Kay241Latimer20Le Flore10Lincoln50Logan40Love10Mayes51McClain90Muskogee131Noble50Nowata50Oklahoma19210Okmulgee40Osage190Ottawa70Pawnee151Payne160Pittsburg20Pontotoc50Pottawatomie60Rogers40Seminole10Sequoyah21Stephens60Texas10Tulsa1153Wagoner152Washington230Total71930