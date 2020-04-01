A Hominy man was killed Tuesday afternoon after the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and struck two trees about 3 miles west of town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bryan Goad, 52, was westbound on Oklahoma 20 on a 1997 Harley Davidson about 3:40 p.m. when the bike reportedly veered off the road for unknown reasons, the OHP said. The bike continued off the highway for some 265 feet before hitting a small tree, and from there another 30 feet before hitting a large tree, the OHP said. The impact with the second tree reportedly knocked Goad off the bike.

Goad, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the OHP said.