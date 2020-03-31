OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 565 Tuesday, but the total number of Oklahomans who have been infected is likely closer to 5,000, an infectious disease expert at OU Medicine said.

There have now been 23 deaths reported in the state.

Dr. Douglas Drevets said COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Oklahoma, but declined to speculate on when the virus might peak.

The number of positive test results doesn’t come anywhere close to revealing the number of people infected because of a lack of sufficient testing and because many people who have the virus either have mild symptoms or, in some cases, no symptoms at all, he said.

“There are studies from China suggesting that they only identified 15 of percent of all the cases of infection in China, and that was using much more widespread testing than we have here in Oklahoma,” Drevets said. “So I am guessing that we’re identifying one out of every 10.”

The health department was reporting 21 confirmed cases in Washington County with no deaths. Oklahoma County continues to have the most confirmed cases with 155. Tulsa County has had 83 confirmed cases and Cleveland County has had 65. At least one patient has tested positive in at least 47 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

One of the factors that makes COVID-19 so difficult to combat is that infected people who have few if any symptoms can pass it on to people for whom it may be deadly. Another factor is that it is extremely contagious.

On average, a person infected with seasonal flu will pass that flu on to 1.4 other people, Drevets said. For pandemic influenza, like the great influenza outbreak of 1918, the Hong Kong flu and the swine flu, that number is somewhere between 1.5 and 1.8.

For COVID-19, data suggests that number is about 2.75, Drevets said. “So, on average, one case of COVID-19 is going to spread to three other individuals and cause three other cases.”

A lack of adequate testing and a shortage of face masks and other personal protective equipment continues to be a problem in Oklahoma and elsewhere, he said.

Drevets confirmed Monday that doctors at OU Medicine have begun using chloroquine and hydroxycholorquine plus azithromycin in the treatment of some patients. The drugs, mentioned as promising by President Donald Trump, are accepted treatments for malaria, lupus and some other diseases, but are still considered experimental in the treatment of COVID-19.

“It’s a little too early to tell what our results are going to be,” Drevets said. “I have seen a paper from France that just came out a few days ago that has encouraging results. I also saw a paper from China that showed it really didn’t have any effect.”

Drevets said COVID-19 has probably been circulating in Oklahoma since late February or early March.

So far, there have been no reported child deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma and only 10 of the 481 people who tested positive were 17 or younger.

About half of the people who get infected with COVID-19 start showing symptoms in five days, and 98 percent of those that show symptoms will begin showing them within 10 days, Drevets said.

“So most folks are going to start having symptoms between four and 10 days after infection,” he said. “On average, folks tend to spread this disease to somebody else within four days, so if you just look at the averages, folks spread the disease to somebody else a day before they even know they might have it.”

Drevets said it’s unclear how long a person is still infectious to others after having recovered from the virus.

Drevets said robust testing that is 10 to 100 times greater than what is currently available is one of the things needed to help regain control.