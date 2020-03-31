Carson LaRue hopes — with good reason — the current virus-induced pro baseball spring training suspension might end within a reasonable time.

That’s because the postponement interrupted perhaps the most rewarding pro preseason the former Dewey High School student-athlete icon had experienced.

Entering his fifth campaign in the Houston Astros organization, the 24-year-old right-hander pitched twice for the Astros during spring games.

He made the most of his opportunity — six strikeouts and one walk in 3.2 innings, with a 2.45 earned run average.

His projected ratio of 14.7 strikeouts for a nine-inning game led all Astros’ hurlers that had throw 3.1-or-more innings in the preseason.

But, LaRue knows that to be part of the Houston pitching staff coming out of spring training is a long shot.

“No, I don’t think I have a chance of making the big league roster out of spring training,” he said.

But, on the other hand, he’s grateful for the chance to display his wares on the big stage, which might earn him consideration for a future call-up.

“I’ve talked to Brent Strom, Houston’s pitching coach,” LaRue said. “That’s pretty cool.”

For the time being, LaRue is waiting for baseball season machinery to start up again.

“They told us they let us know two weeks in advance before spring training,” he said.

LaRue said he wasn’t sure where he would start the season, but assumed it would be back to the AAA Level, which is where he ended the 2019 campaign.

Earlier this year, LaRue was one of a group of minor leaguers that Houston brought in prior to regular minor league camp.

“We were in the mini-camp, which meant we were going to travel to away games and pitch … and so we could be in the bullpen. … It was pretty cool.”

LaRue didn’t have to wait very long before he received his first chance to pitch for the Astros.

In just their second spring game — back on Feb. 24 — LaRue threw 1.2 innings in late relief against the Detroit Tigers.

He allowed just one hit and one walk and fanned three batters.

Interestingly, the first batter he faced was outfielder Daz Cameron — one of LaRue’s former teammates in the Astros’ organization.

He became a part of the Tigers’ organization in 2017 as part of the trade by Houston for Justin Verlander.

LaRue gave up a walk to Cameron but then retired three-of-the-next four batters he faced in the inning. He whiffed two-hole hitter Travis Demeritte, on a called strike three. Demeritte was batting .333 when spring training was suspended.

LaRue then struck out two batters — Brock Deatherage and Frank Schwindel — in the bottom of the eighth, before he came out of the game.

Houston won, 11-1.

LaRue got back on the hill on Feb. 28 to face the Miami Marlins.

He worked two innings, allowed three hits and one run and rang up three strikeouts.

LaRue opened up in the bottom of the seventh by fanning Jerar Encarnacion on a swinging strike three. Two of the next three batters grounded out to record LaRue’s second full shutout inning of the preseason.

In the bottom of the eighth, LaRue K’d leadoff batter Sean Reynolds on another strike three wave.

LaRue snapped back to ring up a strikeout against J.J. Bleday — who also went down swinging — and getting B.J. Lopez to fly out to left.

LaRue’s work day was then ended.

Houston won, 6-4.

Two weeks later the preseason went on hold.

LaRue felt no gratuitous intimidation in pitching against big league batting in spring games.

“Not really,” he said. “In Triple-A ball, half the lineup we faced were guys up and down from the big leagues.”

Following an amazing high school baseball career — capped by Dewey winning 35 games and coming up just two runs shy of winning the Class 4A state championship — LaRue pitched one year for Oklahoma State and one year for Cowley County (Kan.) College.

The Astros selected him on the 14th round o the 2016 baseball draft.

He has followed a natural path of progression through the minor leagues, starting with rookie ball and ascending each level.

Following a sparkling debut in AAA ball in a postseason stint at the end of the 2018 season, LaRue pitched the first part of the 2019 season at AA Corpus Christi.

He pitched July and August almost exclusively at AAA Round Rock.

LaRue finished 2-0 in his final two outings of 2019, combining for 12 innings, four earned runs allowed, 4 walks and eight strikeouts.

During five of his final seven stints last summer, LaRue allowed three earned runs or less during a total of 25.1 innings.

Beyond the wins and losses, the statistics and whatever opportunities destiny might be incubating, LaRue is glad to have been on the path.