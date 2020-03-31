The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a potential suspect in a stolen credit card incident.

The victim reportedly advised police that there were three or four recent charges on her credit card statement that she did not recognize, according to a press release from APD.

The card was allegedly used at multiple locations around Ardmore including a clothing store with an estimated loss in excess of $175.

The victim further stated that her daughter is authorized to use the credit card but did not make the charges. According to the press release, the victim’s daughter was not able to locate the credit card.

A suspect in the case was reportedly located on video footage at one of the locations where a charge had been made.

The victim’s daughter advised police that she had previously seen the female in the video footage in the area of Holiday Drive and 12th Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the potential suspect is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212.