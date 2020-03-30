Michael David Whitecotton, 48, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Mike served in the US Navy and later worked as a financial analyst for the Department of Defense. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing, and doing anything outdoors. Mike loved to make people laugh and being the brightest light in the room. He was very ambitious and always had another plan in the works. Mike’s greatest joy was his kids, especially giving them a hard time.

He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; his daughter, Kourtni Parrett (Gerimi); his sons, Zachary VanCampenhout and Cody Whitecotton; two grandsons, Jaxxon and Jace VanCampenhout; his sisters, Cassie Pownall and Arna Williams; two brothers, Zachary Walker and Arno Gene Graves; his parents, Sheila and Gary Walker, and an abundance of nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. Mike also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Mollie, Sakura and Maddie, and his grand-puppy, Cooper. His love for his family and dogs were endless. They were his everything.

Mike’s family will hold a service at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com.