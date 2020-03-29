Raymond Leroy Keck

Raymond Leroy Keck, 87, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on March 23, 2020.

Raymond was born on February 27, 1933 in Independence, Kansas to parents Leo Keck and Leona (Grabham) Keck. He graduated high school from Nelaogoney, Oklahoma.

Raymond then went into the Army from 1950-1952. Afterward, he went to work for Phillips 66 where he was for 35 years as an accountant and purchased products for the company. During this time, he married Patricia Louise Williams in May of 1957; the couple had two sons together. Raymond enjoyed reading, sports, and westerns; but most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Leona Keck; his wife, Patricia Keck; two sisters, Lois Williams and Louise Patrick.

Raymond is survived by two sons, Scott Keck and Mark and his wife Joanna Keck; granddaughters, Niki Keck and Karina Keck; grandson, Spencer Keck; special friend, Darlene Bolain; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

