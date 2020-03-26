Calvin Lucas

Calvin Milton Lucas, 94, died Monday. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Raymond Keck

Raymond Leroy Keck, 87, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Stayton

James Matthew Stayton, 35, formerly of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Due to our country’s current service restrictions, services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jerry Smasal

Jerry Wayne Smasal, 71, of Copan, died Sunday.

No formal services are planned. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel