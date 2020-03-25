In response to statewide school closures due to COVID-19 concerns, both Bethel Public Schools and Tecumseh Public Schools have developed meal delivery plans for students to receive two meals a day.

According to a letter released Sunday by Bethel Superintendent Tod Harrison, the district created a grab-and-go feeding program for its students.

"The plan will be to set up a drive-through service next to the upper cafeteria, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., (Monday to Friday) each week," Harrison said. "To receive these meals you will enter the high school parking lot on the west end of the cafeteria."

In his letter, Harrison explained that people cannot get out of their cars when they come to the drive-through as someone will go to their vehicle and give them the meals.

"The students receiving the meals must be in the car. This is per federal guidelines. Breakfast and lunch will be in one bag," Harrison said.

In addition to Bethel, Tecumseh has also developed a meal program, but rather than a drive-through, Tecumseh students can receive their meals two different ways.

According to a statement from Superintendent Tom Wilsie, students 18 and under in the Tecumseh area can receive free meals from the district now through April 3.

"Students will be able to pick up meals each weekday. Each student can pick up a free 'grab-and-go' meal in person from Cross Timbers Elementary School located at 1111 W. Highland Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each weekday," Wilsie said.

The superintendent explained a school employee will meet the students outside at the circle drive located on the south side of the building.

"The school building will be closed to the general public. Once a student picks up his (or) her meal, we ask that she or he return home or to another location. We appreciate your cooperation with this procedure," Wilsie said.

In addition to picking it up, Wilsie said the second way students can get their meals is by delivery, which will be completed through normal bus drop off locations on all the district's routes.

"Children should pick up their free meals in person unless they are sick or otherwise unable to make it to the bus stop location. The meals will consist of breakfast and lunch items in one container," Wilsie said.

Tecumseh started their meal delivery program on Monday and Wilsie said the district hopes to have more specific delivery times after the first few days.

"It will be our goal to keep all students safe during the delivery of their meals at the bus stops. If a bus driver finds a safer location within range of the bus stop to meet students, the driver may ask students to meet him (or) her at the alternate location for delivery the following day," Wilsie said."In case of inclement weather, meal deliveries on bus routes may be delayed to keep students safe from severe storms."

For more information regarding drop of times people can check the News section on the Tecumseh Public Schools homepage a tecumseh.k12.ok.us or they can call (405) 598-3739

"If we inadvertently miss a stop while delivering meals, please call before 1 p.m. We will schedule a time to meet you later in the afternoon at the bus stop with your child’s meals," Wilsie said.

