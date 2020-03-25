The Pawhuska Chapter of Business Professionals of America is proudly announcing competition placements at the BPA State Leadership Conference and Competition held on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

The competitions were held on Tuesday, March 10, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Tulsa and Tulsa Technology Center-Peoria Campus. The opening general session and the awards session were held at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in downtown Tulsa.

Leah McNeil placed in the Top 20 in the state for the Secondary Fundamentals of Word Processing Competition.

Laurel Moody placed in the Top 8 in the state in Mid-Level Business Communications, 2nd in the state for the Mid-Level Business Math Competition and placed 1st in the state for Mid-Level Keyboarding Production.

Laurel qualified for the National Business Professionals of America Conference and Competition, which was to be held in Washington, D.C., May 6-10, 2020. The National Business Professionals of America Conference and Competition has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to Leah and Laurel for a great job in competition this year representing the Pawhuska Business Professionals of America and the Pawhuska School District.