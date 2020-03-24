Wanda June (Redding) Sturgis, passed away peacefully March 17, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born Aug. 6, 1940, in McLoud to Reuben Henry Redding and Bessie Beatrice (Embry) Redding.

She married Charles Wayne Sturgis on Aug. 2, 1957, and he preceded her in death in June of 2007 just before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Wanda was also preceded in death by her father, her mother, sisters, Ruby Viola Redding, Marjorie Lowe and Norma McMillan; and her half-brother, Tommy Aljo.

Wanda loved her family and welcomed everyone into her home. She loved to cook and was very accommodating to requests for cherry cream pies, fudge as well as other delectable dishes. She found joy in seeing people enjoy her dishes.

For many years Wanda worked at Wal-Mart. She was well recognized for her work ethics and attention to detail. Her favorite job was being a wife and mother, which served her nurturing heart well. Wanda also worked as a secretary, waitress and various departments at Wal-Mart and Target.

Wanda is survived by her half-sister, Ina Elizabeth Redding and her husband Robert Rogers; two daughters, Connie Smith of Poteau, Oklahoma, and Brenda Furnace of Grand Junction, Colorado, and her husband Glenn; three sons, Darryl Wayne Sturgis of Moore, Oklahoma, and his wife Rebecca, Steven Sturgis of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Jeffrey Sturgis and his wife Michele of Yukon, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren, Shane, Charles, Randy, Kellee, David, Jarrod and Mikah, Charliza, Cliff, Chris, Steven and Madison, all well-loved and adored by Wanda.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Wanda’s memory. Please pray for a cure so others don’t have to suffer as our beloved mother did.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family services will be held under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

