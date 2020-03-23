Alberta L. Rieden passed away March 18, 2020, at the Grove Nursing Center in Grove, OK. She was 89 years old.

Born Alberta Lela Ramsey on Sept. 29, 1930, to Dick and Bertha Ramsey of Wellington, KS, she was the next-to-youngest among her five sisters and one brother (the late Kenneth Ramsey of Grove).

Alberta, who also went by the nickname “AK,” was a longtime resident of Grove, having moved there with her second husband David A. Rieden, a retired air-traffic-control supervisor with the Federal Aviation Administration. They met in Oklahoma City in the late-1970s. She was employed as a receptionist/secretary with the FBI and David was on special assignment as an FAA instructor.

Although she never spoke about it in later years, Alberta’s support work at the FBI in Oklahoma City, which required a security clearance, exposed her to a variety of sensitive information, which included the investigation of the death of Karen Silkwood, a union activist at a Kerr-McGee plutonium-processing plant. Occasionally, Alberta got out of the office, too: The Cold War brought Soviet-bloc spies onto American soil, and the FBI conducted mobile surveillance of hostile foreigners’ cross-country movements around military and government installations. To enhance an FBI counterintelligence agent’s cover, Alberta occasionally road along in the unmarked car as the “couple” tailed a spy across Oklahoma to a point at which another team took over.

After marrying, Alberta and David lived in the Salt Lake City and then Seattle areas, as David’s FAA postings took them, before retiring to Grove in the late 1980s. They had a home built in the Buffalo Shores area overlooking Grand Lake. Alberta and David enjoyed boating on the lake and were members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Grand Lake Flotilla. David preceded Alberta in death in 2011.

Her first marriage was to Wayne Kufus, whom she met in Wellington. However, Alberta and Wayne wed in West Germany, where the Army draftee was stationed during the Korean War. The young couple tooled around Occupied Europe in a VW Beetle. After returning to the States, Alberta and Wayne lived on a wheat and dairy farm in Kay County, OK., near the Kansas line. In addition to the responsibilities of a farm wife, Alberta supplemented the family’s income for several years as a secretary at a Farm Bureau insurance office in Blackwell. She was active in the PTA in South Haven, Kan., where their only child, Martin, attended public school. After 20 years together, the couple divorced in 1973. Alberta moved to Oklahoma City, where she first took a clerical job at the State Capitol before moving to the FBI. Alberta tried karate lessons in Oklahoma City but quit when she realized a hand injury could affect her stenography and typewriting.

She is survived by son Martin Kufus and wife Dorinda Dercar of Las Cruces, NM; stepson David Rieden and wife Jean of East Helena, MT; stepdaughter Lisa (Rieden) Brown and husband Scott of Great Falls, MT; and sisters Betty Hobbs of Oxford, KS, and Nancy Yount of Eldon, MO. (Alberta’s death was unrelated to the ongoing virus pandemic.)

Alberta’s Celebration Of Life Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, 10:00am, March 25, 2020 at the Olympus North Cemetery in Grove, OK. Burial at Olympus North Cemetery, Grove, OK. Alberta will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

The family requests that any tributes in her memory occur as monetary

donations to the Grove Fire Department, 141 East O’Daniel Ave., Grove,

OK 74344. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes &

Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346 with Shaunda J.

Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.