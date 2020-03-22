Yet another local tradition is being canceled to keep the community safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Shawnee Kiwanis Club announces the cancellation of this year’s Pancake Feed and Little Olympics,” the notice reads. “While we are saddened to have to deliver this news, we know it is the right decision for our community.”

The Shawnee Kiwanis Club is fully engaged to make life better for those in the community — especially for the children, Kevin Hanna said.

“We could not bear the thought of contributing, or even possibly contributing, to the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he explained. “It is for this reason we have elected to cancel our two marquee events this year.”

He said not to worry, though, both events will be back next year.

Hanna said for those who have already purchased tickets to this year’s Pancake Feed and wish to receive a refund, contact the Kiwanis member who sold the ticket.

“If you desire to make your ticket purchase a donation this year to the good work of the Shawnee Kiwanis Club, please know we appreciate it and will put your money to excellent use,” he said.

The Shawnee Kiwanis Club thanks the community for its continued support in helping the organization improve our world — one child at a time, Hanna said.

