The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued another update Sunday morning as the state now has 67 positive cases of coronavirus and a second Oklahoman has died from the illness.

The following was released Sunday morning from the OSDH:

As of this advisory, there are 67 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

An additional person has passed away due to COVID-19, a male in his 50s from Pawnee County. This brings the total number of fatalities to two.

Results continue to arrive from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who have received more than 300 tests for the state. The numbers of pending and negative test results remain fluid as we work to streamline the reporting process through this partnership.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.