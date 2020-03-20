After Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax declared an election emergency earlier this week, Shawnee Public Schools announced it will rescind its $16.9 million bond election originally set for April 7.

According to a statement released Thursday by Superintendent Dr. April Grace, due to the importance of the community's health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is working with the Pottawatomie County Election Board to reschedule the election.

"I cannot in good faith move forward with the election," Grace said. "The health of our community is our top priority, and risking anyone’s life is simply not an option."

Grace said once the district has more information it will update the community.

According to Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, Shawnee is one of four schools originally set to hold an election on April 7.

In addition to Shawnee, Stover said Bethel Public Schools is scheduled to hold a bond election and North Rock Creek Public Schools and Dale Public Schools were set to hold elections for seats on their education boards.

While none of these three school districts have officially canceled or rescheduled their elections, Stover said after speaking with each, they seem just as prepared to rescind and reschedule as Shawnee Public Schools.

Stover said each district must send the Election Board paperwork officially declaring the postponement of their elections.

However, should the districts decide to hold their elections, Stover said in-person absentee voting would take place at the Pottawatomie County Commissioners Building on Acme Road, which houses the Election Board Office.

Stover said the in-person voting would take place April 2 and April 3 and the Election Board would request districts to provide help finding workers who could monitor the polls as only 10 people would be allowed to vote at a time.

Stover said she expects the remaining three districts will inform the Election Board of decisions on their elections sometime next week.

Check back for updates.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the news-star at news-star.com/subscribe