Wanda Shields Combs passed into the arms of her savior on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Wanda was born in Shawnee on May 31, 1947, to Don D. and Mary Kathryn Shields. She was born eight minutes earlier than her twin sister, Vonda.

She attended Robert E. Lee and Irving Elementary schools and Shawnee High School.

Wanda loved music, dancing, movies, especially classic Hollywood, reality television and New Castle Casino.

What she loved most in her life was her family. Wanda had a very loving and giving heart. If it possible for a human to love too deeply, that would describe Wanda.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, son, Ronnie DeWayne Nail and sister, Brenda Wright.

She survived by her husband, David Combs, her sons and daughters-in-law, Austin and Marie Nail and Brian and Toni Nail; grandchildren, Tayrin, Fayelee, Rachael, Trevor, Ronnie, and Riley; great-grandsons, Camden, Keelon, Alexander and Zaden. She is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Mickey and Debbie Shields, sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Dick Marcum, Vonda (twin) and Leonard Davis and brother-in-law, David Wright. She is also survived by extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at TriLink Restorations Services, conference center, 3300 N. Santa Fe, Oklahoma City.